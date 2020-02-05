State Representatives weigh in on Governor Wolf’s Budget Address

Governor Wolf delivered his 6th state Budget Address Tuesday.

He outlined a $36 billion budget proposal, an increase of about one and a half billion dollars over last year.

The Governor is seeking a raise in the minimum wage and a decrease of the corporate net income tax.

The Governor’s budget proposal also includes investing $13 million into the PASSHE’s redesign and taking $200 million from the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development Trust Fund to provide financial assistance to some students.

“Let’s bet on our kids instead of bankrolling race horse owners and ensure the viability of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE),” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.

Several area state Representatives weighed in with their thoughts on Governor Wolf’s proposed 2021 budget, including state Representative Ryan Bizzarro, which you can listen to in the above video.

State Representative Brad Roae of the 6th District also released a statement following the Governor’s Address.