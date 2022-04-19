(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A town hall is being planned to address cell phone service problems at Presque Isle and on Lake Erie.

The event will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Room 112 of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center at 301 Peninsula Dr. in Erie.

According to a joint news release from state Reps. Pat Harkins and Bob Merski, the town hall aims to bring together residents, business owners, local groups, county and state officials and other stakeholders to identify the scope of the problem and lay the groundwork for solutions.

“Our phones are lifelines to the rest of the world — connections for getting help in dangerous situations or contacting loved ones to let them know we’re OK,” Harkins said. “But for residents living near Lake Erie, tourists visiting Presque Isle and the surrounding shoreline, and businesses that rely on the lake, service has been unreliable and sometimes non-existent. Those connections are essential, and we need to get them working as soon as possible.”

Merski said the issue goes beyond just convenience.

“It’s a public safety issue. It’s also an issue that affects the local businesses and the recreation and tourism that are so important to our area,” he said. “Our live town hall will be an opportunity for residents and other stakeholders to discuss concerns and start collaborating on ways to solve the problem.”

Outdoor recreation and conservation organization stakeholders also are set to speak during the town hall.

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is facilitating the event, the news release noted.