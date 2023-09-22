State representatives Bob Merski and Pat Harkins hosted a senior fair at the Harborcreek Social Hall.

The fair included help with a number of state programs including property tax, and Pennsylvania prescription assistance programs. State Rep. Merksi said it’s important to get resources to seniors at one location.

“There are so many senior citizens that are on fixed incomes and it’s important for them to have access to all of the programs and services, like property tax and rent rebate, reduced registration for your cars and also the programs that are offered through state-related agencies like Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC),” said state Rep. Merski.

There were also health screenings and flu shots available for seniors.