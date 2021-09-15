State Republicans launching ‘Forensic Investigation’ of 2020 election

Republicans in the State Senate voted to subpoena the personal information of Pennsylvania voters on Wednesday.

It is part of what they are calling a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election.

The subpoenas were approved by the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee by a 7-4 vote along party lines.

The committee’s GOP leaders said they’ll subpoena records to find out the details of who voted for whom, including their driver’s license number, the last four digits of their social security number and by what method they voted.

Governor Tom Wolf blasted the move in a statement that read in part, “Senate republicans would rather cater to the fringe elements of their party, who still are perpetuating the ‘Big Lie’ rather than focus on issues that affect Pennsylvanians’ lives.”

