State Senator Dan Laughlin hosts annual fundraising event

Senator Dan Laughlin moves forward hosting his annual pig roast campaign fundraiser.

This comes after Erie County Democratic chairman Jim Wertz expressed that it is an “irresponsible event.”

The annual fundraiser was already rescheduled due to concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laughlin telling JET 24 Action News that the event was outdoors with less than 250 people in attendance and social distancing in place. Temperature checks and hand sanitizer was placed at the door for guests prior to entering the fundraiser.

“I think that people need to live their lives. You can’t decide what’s safe for you or not, that’s why I have some people that are here and some people decided to stay home. That’s what it is about in America, you have a choice to make.” Laughlin said.

Our news team was not allowed to film the event. Sen. Laughlin’s campaign manager says this was due to a privacy issue as some donors did not want to be on camera.