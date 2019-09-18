State Senator Folmer charged with possession of child pornography

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges Tuesday night.

State Senator Michael Folmer of Lebanon is accused of possessing child pornography.

According to the Attorney General’s office, the investigation against Folmer began as the result of a CyberTip report that electronic service provider Tumblr discovered a user had uploaded an image of child pornography.

The investigation led to Folmer’s Lebanon home where local, state and federal investigators executed a search warrant Tuesday, finding alleged child pornography on his phone.

Senator Folmer has been charged with sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.