State Senator Laughlin proposes expansion of nonviolent inmate firefighter training

State Senator Dan Laughlin is proposing an interesting way to help state volunteer fire departments deal with short staffing.

Senator Laughlin recently said he wants to expand firefighting vocational education for inmates.

Training would only be for nonviolent offenders and there would be no obligation for fire departments to take on the course graduates.

The volunteer fire department in Waterford is one of those that needs all the help they can get.

“This would be a real boost of moral with the fire departments that are in the area, that are low on man power, to have someone come into the fire department and want to volunteer, that are previously trained,” said Harry Latta, Stancliff Hose Co.

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary Jon Wetzel announced he supports the Senators proposed plan.