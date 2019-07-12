State Senator thinks Pennsylvania not ready for recreational marijuana

State Senator Mike Folmer said Pennsylvania’s not ready for recreational marijuana.

Folmer, who was a key sponsor of the state’s medical marijuana program, said other states that went directly from medical to recreational saw their programs suffer.

“And then it ends up, it does not help with the black market. The black market thrives under that scenario. So we have a long way to go. We don’t even have every grower processor up and running yet for the medical program, which I think is moving in the right direction. We need to give that a chance before we even think about recreational,” said Folmer.