State stores offering curbside pickup, some customers struggle with service

It seems as though the curbside pickup at state stores is not going as well as planned according to customers.

On Saturday the Pennsylvania Liquor Board announced that stores will begin taking orders by phone on Monday.

We spoke with one customer who has tried to call in an order for the past three days.

According to the customer he cannot get through, instead the phone keeps ringing and no one answers.

“It’s not normal, not with this virus going on. Usually you can go in and out, but now you have to do all this stuff. Let me tell you, it’s just like a movie,” said Binnie Warren, Erie County Resident.

Curbside pickup takes place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

In Erie County it will be the state store in Yorktown Center and on 737 East 38th St.

Over in Crawford County, it will be the store in the downtown mall, and in Warren County it will be the state store on Market Street offering this service.