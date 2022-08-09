Construction on lower State Street will soon be complete just in time for the Tall Ships Erie Festival.

Last fall, construction began on lower State Street.

The Port Authority designed a plan to make the Bayfront more pedestrian friendly. Now, representatives are saying that the project will be complete by the end of this week.

“It’s really important that we put our best foot forward, and this new project really does that, enhances pedestrian access, enhances vehicle access, and enhances the entire feel of the Bayfront for all of those individuals that will be invited to our community to participate in Tall Ships,” said Brenda Sandberg, Executive Director of Erie Port Authority.

The Port Authority is also hiring a professional service firm in order to look for a new executive director as Brenda Sandberg submitted her resignation effective Sept. 2.

No word has been released on where Sandberg is going, but it’s believed to be within the Erie community.