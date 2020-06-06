State Street plays host to classic cars “Cruisin’ The Dock”

An old tradition makes a comeback Friday night.

Classic cars could be seen “Cruisin’ The Dock” on State Street.

The event is similar to a classic car show, or cruise in, which has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One car owner we spoke to saying this type of event is the perfect way for people to get out of the house.

“You need to get out a little bit. You don’t have to be in a restaurant, you don’t have to be in an arena, but you do have to get out a little bit. I think this is just a culmination of eight weeks of not being able to.” said Jerry Trocki

There were also new model cars also on display.