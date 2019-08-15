State Street road closings due to Celebrate Erie reminder for patrons attending Chris Stapleton Concert

Erie Events has announced that patrons attending tonight’s Chris Stapleton concert at the Erie Insurance Arena will not be able to access the Arena by State Street due to road closings for Celebrate Erie.

Cross-streets running East-West are open to traffic. Erie Events expects a high volume of traffic for this show, so arriving early is encouraged. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at 7:00 p.m.

The Erie Insurance parking deck on East 8th Street will be available for public use beginning at 5:30 p.m. and can be accessed via 8th Street. All Erie Parking Authority decks will be open including 10th Street and French Street, 8th Street and French Street, and 7th Street and Peach Street.