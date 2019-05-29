State Supreme Court sends UPMC case back to Commonwealth Court

Pennsylvania State Supreme Court declines a deadline extension in a health care case.
On Tuesday, the State Supreme Court announcing a request from Attorney General Josh Shapiro to extend the Highmark-UPMC consent decree past June 30th had been declined. Instead, the case is moving back to Commonwealth Court in which the court will conduct a hearing to determine the intent of a modification provision.
Shapiro originally filed a lawsuit in February arguing UPMC has an obligation to protect patients’ access to affordable care. As of June 30th, patients with Highmark insurance will no longer have access to services at UPMC. Those services include hospitals and primary care physicians. Also, patients with UPMC insurance would not have access to Allegheny Health Network services.