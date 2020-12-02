State to use three million dollars to help protect the homeless this winter

The state is using three million dollars to help protect the homeless this winter.

Here is more on how that money will help here in Erie County.

This week, Governor Tom Wolf announced the funding is for 15 municipalities and organizations spanning 20 counties.

The money comes from the states Emergency Solutions Grant from the cares act.

Erie County will be getting $200,000 from the grant. That money will be used for emergency winter shelters and temporary shelter needs related to the pandemic.

Community of Caring over on East 8th Street is one of those emergency shelters receiving money.

Executive Director Grace Kennedy said it will be used as hazard pay for front line workers. Most shelters like hers are dealing with staffing shortages.

“And that is a real blessing because our people have been faithful. They have been showing up to work even though it is a risk to them,” said Grace Kennedy, Executive Director of Community of Caring.

Kennedy said that they are thankful for any type of money especially in this time of need.

“It’s very important. We are continuing to provide shelter, food and meals. We just gave out a bunch of turkeys last week, and any kind of donation or help is always appreciated,” said Kennedy.

Another Erie County emergency shelter service received part of the $200,000 is Erie United Methodist Alliance.

“Each winter in Erie county, opens our neighbors place which has been primarily run by volunteers, rightfully so many of those volunteers have chosen not to participate because they are higher risk,” said Kurt Crays from Erie United Methodist Alliance.

Other Erie County emergency shelters receiving money include Safe Journey, Community Shelter Services, the City Missions and Safenet.