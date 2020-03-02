State Trooper in stable condition after being shot during traffic stop

A Pennsylvania State Trooper is in stable condition after being shot during a traffic stop in Franklin County.

According to police, troopers made a traffic stop around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1400 block of Lincoln Way in East Guilford Township.

20-year-old Robert William Ransom of Chambersburg was suspected of driving under the influence.

An altercation reportedly took place between Ransom and troopers during a sobriety test. Ransom then pulled out a handgun and shot one of the troopers.

The trooper was flown to a local hospital and is in stable condition.