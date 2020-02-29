State Trooper shot during traffic stop

Early this morning at 2:04 a.m. State Troopers initiated a traffic stop at the 1400 block of Lincoln Way E. in Guilford Township over in Franklin County.

This stop was made after traffic violations were observed.

Troopers made contact with Robert William Ransom, a 20-year-old from Chambersburg PA. Ransom was suspected of driving under the influence.

During the standardized field sobriety test, an altercation occurred between Ransom and the troopers.

While attempting to place him into custody, Ransom pulled out a handgun and shot one of the troopers.

Ransom was taken into custody uninjured. The trooper was flown to a local hospital and is considered to be in stable condition at the moment.