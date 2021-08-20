State unemployment rate drops for 5th consecutive month to 6.6% in July

The state unemployment rate dropped for the 5th consecutive month to 6.6% in July.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released the latest employment report Friday.

The report shows that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 6.6% in July.

By comparison, the U.S. rate fell one-half of a percentage point to 5.4%.

The state’s unemployment rate was 6.4 percentage points below its July 2020 level, and the national rate was down 4.8 points over the year.

The estimated number of residents working or looking for work in the state decreased 16,000 over the month due to a drop in unemployment. Employment rose for the 5th time in the past six months.

Jobs increased in 8 of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest volume gain in leisure & hospitality (+16,200). The largest drop was in education & health services (-2,400).

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 28,800 over the month to 5,731,800 in July.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 222,200 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors. Leisure & hospitality, which includes the restaurant industry, had the largest 12-month gain, adding back 85,500 jobs.

All supersectors remained below their February 2020 job levels as of July 2021.

You can find more information at dli.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx

