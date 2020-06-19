1  of  3
Breaking News
Erie County moving to green phase on Friday, June 26th Erie County reports 18 new positive COVID-19; Total stands at 515 cases Missing Harborcreek man found dead; second victim found deceased following manhunt investigation

State unemployment rate for May at 13.1%

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released its employment situation report for the month of May.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three percentage points over the month of May to 13.1%.

The national rate fell 1.4 points to 13.3%.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 23,000 over the month. Resident employment was up 211,000 while unemployment declined by 188,000.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 198,300 over the month to 5,191,400 in May. May’s gain was the largest single-month increase on record. Jobs increased in 9 of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume gain was an increase of 77,400 in construction, which recovered over two-thirds of its March and April losses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar