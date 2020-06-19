State unemployment rate for May at 13.1%

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released its employment situation report for the month of May.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three percentage points over the month of May to 13.1%.

The national rate fell 1.4 points to 13.3%.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 23,000 over the month. Resident employment was up 211,000 while unemployment declined by 188,000.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 198,300 over the month to 5,191,400 in May. May’s gain was the largest single-month increase on record. Jobs increased in 9 of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume gain was an increase of 77,400 in construction, which recovered over two-thirds of its March and April losses.