State using metric system to oversee COVID-19 cases

The Erie County Executive is urging the community to be supportive of the back to school decisions being made.

During Kathy Dahlkemper’s weekly briefing, David George from the Erie County Department of Health, says the state is now using a metric system to oversee COVID-19 cases.

Erie County stands at a “moderate” level where the commonwealth recommends school districts have a mixture of blended in-classroom and online learning or online only.

“Some schools might have to go back and look at their plan and try to adapt to it, but we stressed from the beginning that it has to be a plan that has a lot of room for change and variables. It’s definitely challenging and frustrating,” said David George, Erie County Department of Health.

George also says buses will be disinfected after each ride.