Statewide AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old child from New Jersey

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an AMBER alert for a 2-year-old child on Friday evening.

Police are currently searching for Sebastian Rios. He is 3’5″ tall and weighs 47 pounds.

Sebastian Rios and his mother, Yasemin Uyaf were reported to be abducted by Tyler Rios.

Tyler Rios is operating a 2018 Ford Fiesta with a temporary New Jersey tag reading W421713.

If you see any of these individuals, please call 911 immediately.

STATEWIDE: AMBER Alert. PA State Police and New Jersey State Police are searching for Sebastian RIOS, age 2. If seen call 911. pic.twitter.com/JTnsxBPC4g — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) July 10, 2021

