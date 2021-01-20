Statewide county workers cite need for election changes in the new year

County workers across Pennsylvania are informing state lawmakers that election reform should be their top priority for 2021.

Representatives of workers in 67 counties have offered their suggestions on how to make the current system with no excuse mail-in ballots better.

They say lawmakers need to allow workers to open and prepare ballots in advance to prevent returns coming in days after the polls close on election night.

“In particular, we had called previously for expanded pre-canvassing, so the ability to prepare these mail-in ballots to process them so we could have timely results on election night and avoid the confusion that we saw in November as we continue to count ballots well after Tuesday.” said Lisa Schaefer.

After election reforms, county workers want help with expanding broadband, funding county services and protecting human services and mental health programs.