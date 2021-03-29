Statewide Pennsylvania residents have been reporting falling victim to gift card scams.

The most recent scam occurred in Crawford County. The victim lost $16,000 to a gift card scam.

The most victims of the scam are the elderly population. Legitimate transactions will not take payments for gift cards.

“They are not going to accept payments in the form of a gift card and that’s the number one red flag is if someone is asking you for a payment or to solve a problem and requested through a gift card it is most likely a scam,” said Michelle McGee, Community Service Officer.

Trooper McGee said that the best thing to do is to have a discussion with family members and ask about any suspicious emails or phone calls.