Breaking News
Sergeant Thomas Walker of Conneaut, Ohio Funeral Today at 2pm

Status change announced for St. Elizabeth of Hungary church in Corry

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

We have an update on the Saint Elizabeth on Hungary Church in Corry, according to a news release from the office of the Diocese of Erie and Bishop Lawrence Persico.

Rev. D.G. “Skip” Davis, the pastor of the partnered perishes of St. Thomas in Corry and St. Teresa of Avila Parish in Union City announced today that Bishop Lawrence Persico has relegated St. Thomas Parish’s Secondary Church, which is the St. Elizabeth of Hungary to “profane but not sordid use”

This is to take effect in less than a month on December 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar