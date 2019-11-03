Status change announced for St. Elizabeth of Hungary church in Corry

We have an update on the Saint Elizabeth on Hungary Church in Corry, according to a news release from the office of the Diocese of Erie and Bishop Lawrence Persico.

Rev. D.G. “Skip” Davis, the pastor of the partnered perishes of St. Thomas in Corry and St. Teresa of Avila Parish in Union City announced today that Bishop Lawrence Persico has relegated St. Thomas Parish’s Secondary Church, which is the St. Elizabeth of Hungary to “profane but not sordid use”

This is to take effect in less than a month on December 1, 2019