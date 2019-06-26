Status conference on long-delayed Erie homicide case

Progress is being made on a long-delayed homicide case against an Erie teenager.

Keyon Lucas is charged with shooting and killing 24-year old Lavelle Beason back in January of 2017. Lucas was 14-years old when he was charged with homicide. He is now 17 and will have a decertification hearing on October 4th.

The decertification hearing will determine whether or not Lucas’ case will remain in juvenile court or proceed to adult court.

If the case stays in adult court, Keyon Lucas will face trial one month after the decertification hearing