Staying healthy during the holidays

Holiday season is the time of year where many of us consume extra calories, whether it be from holiday parties or Thanksgiving dinner.

It is the time of the year where many of us not only like to put on our comfy clothes, but it is also the time when we like to indulge in comfort foods.

Thanksgiving is inching closer, giving some people the extra push to get active before the holidays.

“I just came from swimming and I’m riding home on my bike, which I didn’t think I would be able to do the end of November,” said Julie Goodman, Erie resident.

When the weather begins to break, there are still things you can do to stay active.

“Jog around the house or even go up and down the stairs at your house, being mindful that every step that you take makes a difference,” said Renee Slabic, RDN, LDN, Clinical Nutrition Manager, Saint Vincent Hospital.

Extra steps can help cut those calories, but there’s something else you need to remember.

“Enjoy and don’t worry about exercising. Thanksgiving is once a year; enjoy,” said Judy Richardson, Erie resident.

For those looking to enjoy the different holiday feasts, the clothing you wear could help you with how much you eat.

“If we wear our stretchy clothes, we can eat a whole lot of food and our stomachs kind of expand and we just keep going. But, if we wear something tight then we are going to start to feel our clothes getting tighter,” said Slabic.

If you find yourself wanting to enjoy some extra comfort foods to get through this time of year, “Often times, we think we want something like that and we don’t. You can set a timer for maybe 15 minutes or go do something to distract yourself. You may find that you really don’t want that food that you wanted. We sometimes think we are hungry when we’re actually thirsty,” said Slabic.

Slabic explained that it is a good idea to have a snack before heading to any sort of event as well.

Slabic went onto explain that when heading to dinner or a party it’s better to eat your calories rather than drink them.