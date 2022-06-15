A mid-week heat wave is being forecasted in the Erie area.

We went to UPMC Hamot for some advice on how to keep yourself and loved ones safe.

We are going to be experiencing a heat wave on June 15 and it is important to remember some tips on staying cool.

Doctors are reminding people that heat exhaustion and the more serious heat stroke can happen when your body can no longer cool itself because of the loss of salts and fluids.

The keys to staying safe are to stay hydrated and don’t stay out in the heat for too long.

Doctors are reminding us that the elderly and those with high blood pressure are at a higher risk of developing the symptoms of heat exhaustion.

We spoke to an Emergency Medicine Physician, Dr. Thomas Simonian, on how you can stay safe.