Staying safe when boating

Its looking like it will be a good weekend to head out and sail, but there’s things you need to to remember before doing so.

“When you fuel up the first thing you do before you leave is turn your blowers on and give it time to exhaust all the fumes in the engine department, so you’re safe when you start it up, if you don’t do that there’s a good risk of a fire,” said Stan Adams, boat owner.

It is recommended that you run the blower for about four minutes. Once you’re ready to head on the boat a key thing to check is if there are life jackets for everyone. “Over 90 pounds is what they consider an adult jacket, but then there’s jackets from 50 to 90 and then there’s infant jackets. If you put an adult jacket on a kid it won’t work it will slide off,” said Matt Visosky, Waterways Conservation Officer for the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission.

Once you’re zipped up and ready to go into the water there’s something else you need to remember before sailing. “Keep hydrated preferably with water not alcohol because the sun vibration of the boat takes a tool and makes the effect of alcohol. much greater. It is operational dry water weekend so nation wide there’s a push on boating under the influence,” said Visosky.

The legal limits for boating are the same as driving.