Staying safe when going out during the holiday weekend

Tonight is expected to be a busy one for bars and with the closure of Erie’s yellow cab service, rideshare drivers can expect to see an increase in business tonight.

Public safety officials are warning the public to make arrangements when going out tonight.

Many might wonder about safety when using ridesharing apps after the sudden closure of Erie’s yellow cab service back in June.

Deputy Chief Nolan says he believes ride sharing apps are just as safe as using a cab service.

“This is the busiest, one of the busiest drinking nights of the year,” said Deputy Chief Nolan, Erie Police Department.

With that in mind, Deputy Chief Jon Nolan of the Erie Police Department believes there will be large crowds downtown.

One of the biggest issues he says is drinking and driving.

“Hopefully everyone stays in control and they have good friends with them that will make sure they get home safe,” said Deputy Chief Nolan.

Deputy Chief Nolan says one of the most important things to keep in mind when going out on a night that involves drinking is to make sure you plan ahead so you have a way home without driving.

“Make arrangements either with friends or relatives or one of the ride services that are available,” said Deputy Cheif Nolan.

Uber driver Kristy Gnibus says “I enjoy picking those people up because I know that they are not going to be driving. That’s the biggest thing for me.”

Gnibus believes she is safe as well as the rider because of the company’s tracking system. As for having a stranger in her car, she doesn’t mind it.

“Sometimes I like it, because it is exciting to meet new people and because I am running for congress, it gives me that opportunity to also meet constituents in the area and they get to talk to me too. So, it is like another way for me to get out there and meet people,” said Gnibus.

Keep in mind that there will be surcharge rate’s in effect.