Staying safe when heading out to Roar on the shore

In less than 24 hours from now, thousands of people will be gearing up to head to Lake Erie Speedway for Roar on the Shore.

Making way to the Speedway now you can see all sorts of road work happening along Route 86, and this will remain throughout the event.

Bikers will want to be extremely cautious when heading out because it will be restricted to one lane. Along with that, the conditions on that road are rough and the pavement is uneven making it more difficult for those traveling.

One man who specializes in motorcycle safety course is offering some advice for bikers that are heading out and driving on the roads that are under construction.

“On a road that has scarf lines or rane grooves or anything along those lines, just keep a firm yet relaxed grip and let the bike kind of find its wiggle and let it find itself. Keep your head and eyes up, and your bike will go where you’re looking,” said Rob Petro, Site Coordinator.

It is also crucial to remember to wear all of the necessary safety equipment and of course most importantly a helmet in case of an accident.