Staying safe when using rideshare apps

With Halloween weekend kicking off tonight, getting an Uber may be part of your plans.

With the chance of many riders using ridesharing apps, Action News talked with a user about what he does to ensure his safety when using the apps.

He says letting people know where you are and who’s car you’re in is an important part.

In recent months, there have been several incidents with ridesharing apps like a driver who tried to kidnap his 15-year-old rider in Long Island, New York.

It is estimated that in the U.S. alone, Uber completes as many as 40 million rides a month.

Uber is an app that Gannon University student William Bayas says he feels comfortable using.

“I’ve never had an issue with it. Everyone I’ve been in an Uber with is pretty safe,” said William Bayas, student, Gannon University.

We also talked with Director of Police and Safety at Gannon University, Les Fetterman, who agrees, saying there haven’t been any issues of Uber incidents with students, however, he says there are many steps you can take to be safe.

“Check in with other people. Let them know you’re taking an Uber. Call a friend, let them know you’re telling a friend where you’re going and when you expect to be there,” said Les Fetterman, Director, Police and Safety, Gannon University.

A majority of the rideshare app users we talked with said that they feel apps are safe to use because of the database that logs the drivers information and theirs as well. A sure way to make sure you’re getting into the right vehicle is to simply check the license plate and make sure it aligns with the app.

“I walk around the car, check the license plate, open the door, check the child-locks if i’m getting in the backseat. I ask the person if they are here to pick up…. if they say my name, then I get in,” said Bayas.

Uber has safety tips posted on their website to keep riders safe. Request your ride inside, so you aren’t standing outside long. Also be a back seat rider to ensure you have a safe exit on either side of the vehicle. Finally, give feedback if there is an incident so the company will know about it. There are more safety tips that can be found online.