Staying safe while soaking up the sun

It’s starting to feel like summer in the region as the sun is out and shining. As people start to spend more time outdoors, doctors are warning them to protect themselves from the sun’s harmful rays.

Many people are making their way to Presque Isle and Waldameer to soak up the sun this summer. While everyone is out enjoying the sun, doctors are reminding people of the harsh effects the sun can have on someone’s skin.

“Sunburn can sometimes be more than just pain,” said Matthew McCarthy, an emergency room physician at St. Vincent. He says that sunscreen is one way that can help you from getting severely burned.

“Today, there’s a lot of products on the market besides the sunscreen that you put on,” McCarthy said. “There are shirts that basically offer protection, there’s nothing wrong with good old common sense as far as keeping exposure minimal.”

At Waldameer Park, the lifeguard staff are also taking precautions to protect themselves from the sun.

“We have free sunscreen for them to use and we require as a part of their uniforms to wear a visor or baseball cap.” said Steve Gorman, president of Waldameer.

Whether you are working outside or just out enjyoing the sun, Dr. McCarthy is recommending that everyone also stay hydrated while staying outdoors as well as reapply sunscreen throughout the day to stay fully protected.