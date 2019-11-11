Staying warm during winter months

Temperatures are beginning to drop and the snow is moving in, leaving many in Erie searching for shelter.

For those who don’t have a home, these conditions can create extra hardships.

“We’re not just talking about dreadful months, we are really talking about the difference between life and death in some situations,” said Kurt Crays, Executive Director, Erie United Methodist Alliance.

Not all the shelters in the area are open yet, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a place people can go.

“People will be provided with bedding and a place to sleep at the Mental Health Association and then as soon as they shut their doors, they can come here for breakfast and then stay here,” said Cristopher Taylor, Executive Director, Upper Room of Erie.

The Upper Room provides people with a warm place to go during the day and provides food and drinks at different points, for those who need it.

The organization does much more than provide space, however, right now keeping people warm and healthy is the main priority.

“We do a lot of referrals for people and job seeking and that kind of work, but now the most important thing is lets get them off the street and get them warm,” said Taylor.

Erie United Methodist Alliance will open their seasonal shelter soon, however, in the meantime, the organizer is offering some advice on how the community can work together to keep everyone safe.

“We need coats, winter coats, hats, gloves, and quite frankly we need socks, not cotton based socks but the socks that have a wicking quality to them so them don’t remain wet and cold on peoples feet,” said Crays.

Our Neighbors Place will open on November 20th.