It’s full steam ahead on Penn State Behrend’s campus with the return of a popular event.

The seventh annual Steam Fair returned to the Junker Center on March 14.

Companies specializing in science, technology, engineering, art, and math set up hands on activities for kids to enjoy.

It’s all in an effort for kids to learn about careers and majors available in those fields.

“We’re excited because this is really our first large, in-person event since the pandemic. So we’re happy to have everyone back to campus,” said Melanie Ford, Director of Youth Education Outreach at Penn State Behrend.

At least 800 people attended the Steam Fair.