A big rivalry game took place in the NFL Thursday as the Pittsburgh Steelers faced off against the Cleveland Browns.

Erie is in between three large football markets, those being Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Buffalo. It’s always interesting to see fanbases clash.

We stopped in at Plymouth Tavern to speak with some fans from both sides about their expectations for the game.

“It’s just your typical matchup between the steelers and the browns. It’ll be a rough start but the Steelers beat the Browns,” said Ben, Steelers fan.

“I’m a big Browns fan, I’m from Cleveland. I think the Browns are definitely going to win tonight, it’s been a long time coming them, for the brand and team. I think this year is definitely going to be our year,” Alex Shepherd, Browns fan.