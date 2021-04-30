Steelers draft Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTAJ) – Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth won’t have to travel far to start his pro career.

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked the former Nittany Lion in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft at No. 55 overall.

Former Penn State running back, Steeler, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris announced the pick.

Freiermuth joins linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end Jayson Oweh as Nittany Lions picked in the first two rounds.

The two-time team captain is Penn State’s touchdown reception leader for tight ends with 16. Freiermuth played in 30 games for the Nittany Lions and had 26 starts.

The NFL Draft continues on Saturday starting at noon starting with the fourth round.