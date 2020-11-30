Steelers-Ravens game postponed again to Wednesday

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

The matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed yet again. This time, the game has been moved to Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This becomes the first game of the season to get postponed three times.

The game according to ESPN has been set to kick off at 3:40 p.m.

As of Monday, the Ravens organizations had 22 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and were debating on when they would travel to Pittsburgh.

Because of all of this and a pending snowstorm, the game has been rescheduled for Wednesday.