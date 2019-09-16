Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffers season-ending injury

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announcing today that starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will need surgery for his injured elbow and he will miss the remainder of the 2019 season.

The following is a statement from Coach Tomlin:

“Ben Roethlisberger had an MRI on his right elbow Sunday evening and it was determined by the Steelers’ medical team that surgery will be required. We expect the surgery will be scheduled for this week. He will be placed on our Reserve/Injured List and is out for the season.”

This new development means that backup quarterback Mason Rudolph will be relied heavily by the Steelers during Roethlisberger’s absence. Rudolph completed 12 of his 19 passes for 112 yards, scoring two touchdowns and throwing an interception in Pittsburgh’s 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in week two.

The Steelers are currently 0-2 and will visit the 2-0 San Francisco 49ers Sunday at 4:25pm in week number three.