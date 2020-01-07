Steelhead collected in order help grow the next generation of fish

The Fish and Boat Commission was out collecting Steelhead today to help grow the next generation of fish, ensuring Lake Erie has a healthy population.

It is not only water rushing in trout run. Just under the water is a strong population of hundreds of Steelhead, however, the population would not be as strong without the Fish and Boat Commission’s Steelhead program.

“The Lake Erie watershed is dependent mostly on us. There is some natural reproduction, but most of it is augmented with hatchery fish,” said Craig Lucas, Hatchery Manager.

The goal is to collect anywhere from 300 to 400 female Steelhead. From there, they will be taken to the Fairview Hatchery where they will be administered antibiotics and spawned in the next couple of days.

Helping to net the fish today were students from both Oil City High School and Gannon University. This marks the second year students from Oil City have helped with the collection.

“They love getting out of the classroom, hands on stuff, and also seeing there is a lot more that goes into it than just going out and fishing,” said Michael Crocker, Biology Teacher, Oil City High School.

It is an experience helping to peak the interest of students, as well as educating them.

“We learn a lot as well about the whole process the fish commission goes through to maintain the population of Steelhead,” said Crocker.

Hatchery Manager Craig Lucas says through this program they are able to contribute about a million Steelhead to the lake and another hundred-thousand they offer to local co-ops. He added that a strong population of Steelhead helps bring fishermen from all over to Lake Erie, creating an economic impact.

“It’s a big economic boost for the area; hotels, restaurants, bait shops. It’s big news for the area,” said Lucas.

The numbers are reached though eight different spawning sessions throughout the year. Today’s collection marks the fifth collection.