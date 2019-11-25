Steelhead fishing still bringing in the crowds

One of Erie’s best known fish is still reeling in the crowds at area streams.

Fishermen are out and about casting for Steelhead Trout at places like Walnut Creek Marina.

Steelhead fishing season starts in the beginning of September and ends in early spring.

From September through April, you can find trout sizing in a much as 15 inches long.

While many fishermen usually catch and release the fish, you’re allowed to take home three per day for dinner.

“A lot of people like to catch the Steelhead because they’re a fun fish to catch. Sometimes you can play them, it takes half an hour to pull one in,” said Sherry Mishik, Supervisor, Walnut Creek Access.

If you’re thinking about heading out to fish, it is important to remember you must have a Lake Erie permit along with a trout stamp.