Steelhead season is underway in Erie, and fisherman from all over took to the waters while businesses expected a big bump in their sales.

Fishermen from near and far came to Erie to fish for steelheads. This results in an expected business boom for Poor Richard’s Bait and Tackle.

Fishermen were shoulder to shoulder along Walnut Creek as steelhead fishing season began in Erie. One fisherman from Florida said he began his season on Oct. 6 and has had success so far.

“The waves are a little small. We fish hurricanes but caught a couple,” said Steven Schmutzler, fisherman from Florida.

The Florida fisherman said there are more opportunities to catch bigger fish in Erie waters, but others anglers didn’t have the same luck while casting their rods.

“They’re tough fish and I’ve had hooks that were straightened out by these fish, other hooks that would break right on the steel shank if you will and then of course they break a lot of lines. So I’m not the luckiest,” said George Shirey, fisherman from Pittsburgh area.

One local bait and tackle shop said all fishing seasons are busy for them, but the steelheads draw a different crowd.

“We’ve seen people come in from Illinois, a lot of people come up from West Virginia, a lot of people from eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York City, big crowds from there,” said Jeff Staaf, staff member, Poor Richard’s Bait and Tackle.

Staff of Poor Richard’s said there’s always a big bump in business when steelhead season begins.

“We’ve been selling a lot of spoons and a lot of spinners. They use a lot of sacks down there power bait. In the creeks itself, it’s been mainly minnows, eggs, or anything that resembles the eggs in minnows,” Staaf added.

Whether the anglers catch fish or not, they said they are grateful for the opportunity to bond with friends and family in ideal fishing weather.