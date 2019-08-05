Now, a look at what all of us, as citizens, can do to address this epidemic of deadly mass shootings in America.

According to the F.B.I., since 9-11 more Americans have been killed by domestic terrorists than foreign ones.

According to the New York Times, America is second in the world in mass shootings among countries with more than 10 million people, with only Yemen having a higher rate.

Senior F.B.I. officials recently said they’re investigating roughly 850 domestic terrorism cases, with a significant number involving racial and ethnic hatred. If Americans are wondering if something new and disturbing is emerging, there is.

According to F.B.I., in the early 2000’s the nation averaged roughly six active shooter incidents each year. By 2017 the number jumped to 30 incidents that year alone, 5 times more.

The F.B.I. is calling on everyone to alert authorities if you see something suspicious in person or online.

A Homeland Security study into mass shootings found 75 percent of attackers showed signs that they were about to attack by making angry or racist statements, referring to past attackers, and using suicidal language. But some of the behavior patterns can be less severe.

An F.B.I. study found that 4 out of 5 active shooters display concerning behaviors as subtle as a change in work performance.

And though research shows most mass shooters are frequently surrounded by people who saw warning signs, 59 percent didn’t report the odd behavior to law enforcement.

“Even if they’re not quite sure what it is they’re seeing, the more we can do to support the person considering violence, we can figure out other ways to help them solve those underlying problems,” said Marisa Randazzo, Threat Assessment Physiologist.

In schools particularly, the warning signs are often missed. In a PSA from Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit created by families of those killed at Sandy Hook in 2012, we’re shown an average day at high school. However, if you look closer, you’ll notice one student showing some tell-tale warning signs, someone who’s often bullied or isolated, has an interest in firearms, and might even post about it on social media.