Stetson Brother Ace Hardware in North East celebrates 75 years of hometown hardware

Stetson Brother Ace Hardware in North East is celebrating 75 years of hometown hardware.

The event had a barbecue demonstration, in store sales and pricing, and a drawing for free t-shirts just for this occasion.

The manager said that this all got started when his grandfather and grandfather’s brother started the business.

“Place got started after World War II. My grandpa and his brother got together and started the business back then in town. It was a tiny place. They moved here in 1955. It was a tiny building. They have expanded and they have grown,” said Kyle Stetson, Manager.

Customers can also register to win a variety of great prizes, some of which include a grill and tool chest.