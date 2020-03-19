Sticks and Bricks set to give away 500 medium pizzas for a free pizza Friday

Calling all pizza lovers… in light of looking to help others, one local shop is set to host a free pizza Friday.

Sticks and Bricks Wood Fired Pizza has decided to close its doors to protect customers and staff from COVID-19.

Following that decision, the pizza shop has decided instead of throwing away the pizza dough, they will give away 500 medium pizzas.

“It feels great helping the community in a time of need when the grocery shelves are low and you can’t really get food right now.” said Keith Groff, Owner of Sticks and Bricks Wood Fired Pizza.

Customers can begin coming in to get the pizza at noon tomorrow. Following that, Sticks and Bricks is expected to be closed until March 25th.