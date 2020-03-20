Sticks and Bricks Wood Fired Pizza hosts Free Pizza Friday

One local business is looking to help others and prevent waste by hosting a “Free Pizza Friday.”

Sticks and Bricks Wood Fired Pizza has decided to close its doors to protect customers and staff from COVID-19. Following that decision, the pizza shop decided that instead of throwing the pizza dough away, they would give away 500 medium pizzas.

“It feels great helping the community in a time of need when the grocery shelves are low and you can’t really get food right now.” said Keith Groff, Owner of Sticks and Bricks.

Sticks and Bricks is hoping to re-open by March 25th.