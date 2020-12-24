Support on $2000 stimulus payments still in question

Local Representative Mike Kelly has yet to publicly announce if he’ll support the president’s plan to raise stimulus payments to $2,000 after he reluctantly supported the first bill with its $600 payment.

That second stimulus plan remains in limbo after the president said he would veto the $600 payment if the number wasn’t raised.

Earlier this week Representative Kelly said his support of the $600 dollar payment may have been the first time he’s ever supported a bill like that. He blames the times in which we live.

“It was a different time than anything I had been at before, it was a different time with so many failing and looking at the government for help so we did exactly that. A lot of the monies I would not have thought should have been in that bill but we’re not in the majority. There was an agreement reached and this is how it worked out, ” says Representative Kelly.

Jet 24 put a request into Kelly’s office looking for clarification on support for the $2,000 plan.