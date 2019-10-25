Stolen gravestone from St. Mathias cemetery located in City of Erie; charges are pending

The stolen grave stone that was taken from St. Mathias Cemetery in the town of French Creek has been found, this according to a news release from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, members of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office located the gravestone in the City of Erie. No exact location was provided, but the Sheriff’s Department explains that the matter is continuing and that charges are pending.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pennsylvania State Police with this investigation.