Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Stolen benefits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are now able to be replaced thanks to a new program.

Eligible SNAP recipients who have had their benefits electronically stolen on or after October 1, 2022, will be able to replace their stolen SNAP benefits through federal funds, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) stated in a release.

This is being provided by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.

“SNAP is the nation’s most important food security program, helping more than 1.9 million Pennsylvanians put food on their tables to help them stay safe, healthy, and fed. But too often, bad actors attempt to take advantage of SNAP recipients by engaging in scams and theft of these benefits,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh.

Qualifying recipients can fill out a Benefit Theft Claim Form and submit it online or provide it to DHS through COMPASS, by calling 1-877-395-8930. Reports for electronic benefit theft must be reported within 60 calendar days of the discovery of the theft.

Replacement benefits are only eligible if they were stolen due to the following electronic fraudulent activity:

Skimming: The use of electronic equipment to take someone’s information without their knowledge.

Card Cloning: Copying stolen electronic benefits transfer (EBT) information to a new card.

Phishing scams: When scammers use fraudulent text messages or phone calls to obtain EBT card numbers and PINs to steal SNAP benefits.

Scamming: Falsely convincing a SNAP recipient to give their EBT and/or personal information to someone else.

DHS will not replace benefits if the client gave their physical EBT card and PIN to someone who then stole the benefits or if a physical EBT card was lost or stolen.

A recipient is able to receive up to two months’ worth of their regular SNAP payment or the amount that was stolen, whichever is less. Benefits lost to electronic fraud cannot be replaced more than two times in a federal fiscal year, which runs from October 1 to September 30.

DHS also urges all clients to be aware and protect their personal information. They suggest reviewing FBI guidance on skimming before scanning their card at a point-of-sale machine.