Stop the Bleed program to be implemented in Crawford Central School District

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 515 is taking the steps towards community preparedness, training and outreach. Part of the initiative is implementing the “Stop the Bleed” program in the Crawford Central School District, this according to a news release from the City of Meadville Fire Department.

The program teaches the ABCs of bleeding control as well as the steps to take during an emergency that results in significant bleeding and how to start initial treatment of the wound utilizing tourniquets and wound packing.

According to the news release, the end goal is implementing the program not only in the Crawford Central School District but in the schools within the City of Meadville. The release also states that their vision would be to train all faculty and staff at the schools and purchase and place kits within all classrooms.

These kits will include a tourniquet, large gauze trauma pads, packable gauze, gloves, trauma scissors and other would/bleeding control dressings.

The Meadville Firefighters as well as the Crawford Central School District and Meadville Police Department are preparing to start placing these 250 kits within the schools. All of the funding for these have been provided by donations from local businesses and organizations.