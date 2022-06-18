Members of the Erie community are trying to make our area a safer place through flag football.

On June 18, the organization known as “Stop the Violence” held their sixth annual Youth Flag Football Tournament at Veterans Stadium.

Organizers said that this is the biggest turnout they have ever had.

This event also included guest speakers who gave insight to the younger boys to let them know that violence is not always the answer.

“Me and my partner Andre, we have been playing flag football together and then we both went through a hardship a few years back and that’s where we intertwined the ‘Stop the Violence’ with flag football,” said Emmanuel Beason, Event Coordinator.

The free event also featured skills training, a giveaway raffle, and awards.