Store owners gear up for Black Friday

Black Friday is approaching and store owners are gearing up to prepare for the crowds.

Black Friday is a huge event for store owners all over, but also for small business owners here in Erie.

We spoke with a few of those business owners to find out what their plan is for Black Friday.

All over the nation shoppers are getting ready to partake in sales at their favorite stores.

Most businesses have taken a hit due to the supply chain.

Kristin Kowalewski of Lollie and Company is ready for the sales as the store has experienced little to no problems with supply.

“In the beginning we’ve had problems receiving merchandise, but right now everything is moving very quickly so we have an abundance of merchandise,” said Kristin Kowalewski, Sales Manager of Lollie and Co.

In the past, Black Friday has mainly been an in-store event, but over the last few years online sales have played a critical role.

Stephanie Maleno said that her store Izzy and Gab Boutique is no stranger to the online sales.

“Absolutely, absolutely. We love our online customers. Right now we’re offering a code through Christmas weekend. It’s HOLIDAY30. So they can get 30% off the entire site,” said Stephanie Maleno, Owner of Izzy and Gab Boutique.

With the return of Black Friday, store owners have taken COVID precautions into consideration.

“We may limit the number of people in the store. We did that last year so that people feel better. Some of us are going to wear masks all day and the masks will be up to the customer,” said Kowalewski.

Just like many others, these small businesses will be open for normal operating hours during Black Friday.

